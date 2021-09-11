'Just shoot me': Afghan pop star recalls surreal Kabul escape

Aryana

Aryana knew she was taking a risk when she launched her own fashion brand in Kabul.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed recalls asking her fiance one thing as they snuck into Kabul's chaotic airport after the Taliban moved in: "Don't let them take me away alive".

