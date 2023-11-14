Woman linked to Sh17bn diesel mystery found safe in Mombasa
Anne Njeri Njoroge, the businesswoman linked to the importation of Sh17 billion worth of diesel, has been found, her lawyer Cliff Ombeta confirms.
Ms Njoroge was found safe in Mombasa.
On Monday, one of her lawyers sued the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the whereabouts of Ms Njoroge.
Lawyer David Chumo filed the case at the High Court in Mombasa, where he sought various orders— including production of Ms Njoroge before the court.
More follows.