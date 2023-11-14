Woman linked to Sh17bn diesel mystery found safe in Mombasa

Businesswoman Anne Njoroge arrives at the Mombasa Law Courts with her lawyer Cliff Ombeta on November 14, 2023.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Anne Njeri Njoroge, the businesswoman linked to the importation of Sh17 billion worth of diesel, has been found, her lawyer Cliff Ombeta confirms. 

Ms Njoroge was found safe in Mombasa. 

On Monday, one of her lawyers sued the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the whereabouts of Ms Njoroge. 

Related

Lawyer David Chumo filed the case at the High Court in Mombasa, where he sought various orders— including production of Ms Njoroge before the court.

More follows.

In the headlines