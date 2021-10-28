Oscar Sudi
Witness says Oscar Sudi’s college certificate is fake 

By  Sam Kiplagat

  • The Kapseret MP has been charged with forging a KCSE certificate purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council.
  • He is also accused of forging a diploma certificate in Business Management, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the KIM.


A witness yesterday told a Nairobi court that a certificate presented by Kapseret MP Oscar Kipchumba Sudi to the electoral commission as he vied for a parliamentary seat in 2013 election, bears admission and serial numbers of two different people.

