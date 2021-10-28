Witness says Oscar Sudi’s college certificate is fake 

A witness yesterday told a Nairobi court that a certificate presented by Kapseret MP Oscar Kipchumba Sudi to the electoral commission as he vied for a parliamentary seat in 2013 election, bears admission and serial numbers of two different people.

Mr John Kutima, a former employee of the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM) told the court that certificate number 36262 was issued to a male student who graduated with a diploma in purchasing and supplies management.

Mr Kimutai’s admission number, he said was NRB/20870 and the certificate was issued on September 24, 2009.

The witness told chief magistrate Felix Kombo that admission number NRB/20879 belongs to a female student, who obtained a diploma in management of NGOs from KIM. The student, he said was registered at KIM in 2005.

“As per our records, the said Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has never registered as a student of the institute,” Mr Kutima told the court while being led by prosecutor Joseph Riungu.

He said a copy of the certificate presented to KIM from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is not authentic.

Forgery charges

Mr Kutima, who was in charge of administration of examinations, said the institute was compelled to verify the information after an anonymous letter was sent to them in 2015, seeking information on the authenticity of the information.

He added that the EACC later sent a letter to KIM in August 2015, seeking verification of the certificate bearing Mr Sudi’s name.

The Kapseret MP has been charged with forging a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

He is also accused of forging a diploma certificate in Business Management, purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the KIM.

The certificates had been attached to forms the MP filed at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), for parliamentary election. The forms include a self-declaration form and a statutory declaration form.