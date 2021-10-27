Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi
Knec: Code on Oscar Sudi certificate belongs to different school

By  Sam Kiplagat

 A Nairobi court yesterday heard that the code on the academic certificate presented by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi from Highway Secondary School belongs to a different school.

