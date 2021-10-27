Knec: Code on Oscar Sudi certificate belongs to different school

A Nairobi court yesterday heard that the code on the academic certificate presented by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi from Highway Secondary School belongs to a different school.

Testifying before Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo, Ms Nabiki Kashu, who works at the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) said the code appearing on Mr Sudi’s certificate belongs to Parklands Secondary School.

The witness, who is the head of records and archives at Knec, told the court that Mr Sudi’s name does not appear in the records of the examination body’s database as having sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in 2006 at either Parklands or Highway secondary schools.

Ms Kashu was testifying in a case where Mr Sudi has been charged with forging a KCSE certificate.

Forged diploma

The MP is also accused of forging a diploma certificate in Business Management purporting it to be a genuine document issued by the Kenya Institute of Management.

The witness told the court that he received a letter from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission EACC on September 17, 2015, regarding Mr Sudi’s academic results for the year 2006.

“In the letter, we were asked to find out whether such a candidate sat for KCSE in the year 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi and was awarded certificate serial number 3381074 under index 401006/081,” she said.

Upon checking the records, she said, she found that code 401006 belongs to Parklands Secondary School. The code for Highway Secondary School, according to KNEC records, was 401005.

She further said there was no school called Highway High School during the 2006 KCSE examination as indicated in Sudi’s certificate.

She further told the court that Index 401006/081 belonged to Obaje Bob Onyango who was registered and sat for the 2006 KCSE examinations at Parklands.

“There is no possibility of two schools sharing a code number during a given examination. Similarly there is no possibility of two candidates sharing an index number,” she said.