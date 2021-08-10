Win for Rajendra Sanghani, Jayant Rach in Sh100m city land dispute

Gavel

Two businessmen have suffered a blow after the High Court ordered the cancellation of a title to a land in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

Photo credit: File
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Two businessmen have suffered a blow after the High Court ordered the cancellation of a title to a land in Nairobi’s Westlands area, ruling that they acquired it fraudulently.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.