Willie Kimani murder: Court finds 4 guilty, acquits Sgt Mwangi

The High Court has found three AP police officers, Sergeant Fredrick Ole Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku, and informer Peter Ngugi guilty of the murders of lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri.

The fourth accused person, Sergeant Leonard Mwangi has been acquitted of all charges.

The trial judge, Jessie Lessit directed that the case be mentioned on September 3, 2022 to confirm filing of probation and victim assessment reports and for further directions on sentencing and mitigation.

Justice Lesiit, who concluded hearing the case on February 11, said it was the longest in her career as a judge.

Human Rights lawyer Mr Willie Kimani whose body and that of his client Josephat Mwenda, and driver Joseph Muiruri were found in Ol-Donyo Sabuk, Athi River.

Murder

In June 23, 2016, three men – lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and their taxi driver Joseph Muiruri – disappeared after they were last seen at a police station in Syokimau.

That morning, Mr Kimani and Mr Mwenda had attended a court session in Mavoko for a case Mr Mwenda had filed against a police officer.

Mr Josephat Mwenda, a boda boda rider who had accused a police officer of shooting him in the hand during an arrest bid. Photo credit: Pool

Two weeks later, the bodies of the three men were found nearly 100km away in a river in Ol Donyo Sabuk.



