Willie Kimani killers to know fate in 60 days

Four police officers and an informer in a case of the heinous murder of rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and their driver Joseph Muiruri will know their fate in 60 days, almost six years later.

Justice Jessie Lesiit who concluded hearing the case yesterday, February 11 said it was the longest in her career as a judge.

She received concluding remarks from the prosecuting counsel Nicholas Mutuku who called 46 witness and presented 117 exhibits.

The five - Sylvia Wanjohi, Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Leonard Mwangi and Peter Ngugi - denied killing Kimani, Mwenda and Muiruri on the night of June 23, 2016.

In her remarks, Justice Lessit said she will give a judgement on notice after 60 days as she needed to consider all the evidence presented by the prosecution.

"I will give a judgement on notice within 60 days. To me this was the longest case l have ever handled. I will plough through testimony from a total of 46 witnesses, read through 6114 pages of proceedings including 117 exhibits and also consider evidence from 34 defence witnesses," Justice Lessit said.

Lessit last year put all the officers on their defence after establishing that a prima facie case - a way to evaluate a case at an initial stage to see if there is any support for bringing it to trial - had been established against each one of them.

The judge will consider DNA samples tabled in court, a confession statement by the fifth accused person, CCTV footage, and mobile companies cell site analysis data in making her final decision in the matter.