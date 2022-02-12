Willie Kimani killers to know fate in 60 days

Human Rights lawyer Mr Willie Kimani whose body and that of his client Josephat Mwenda, and driver Joseph Muiruri were found in Ol-Donyo Sabuk, Athi River.

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four police officers and an informer in a case of the heinous murder of rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and their driver Joseph Muiruri will know their fate in 60 days, almost six years later.

