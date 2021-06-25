William Kabogo
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

William Kabogo in Sh4.5bn Tatu City land bribery dispute

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kabogo has filed two suits against Tatu City and some of its directors and sister companies.
  • The suit has blown the lid on questionable transactions that Mr Kabogo entered into with the private developer while still serving as Kiambu governor.

Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo is embroiled in a Sh4.5 billion land bribery row with private investors behind the expansive Tatu City development.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME 300 Kenyan youths opt out of Al-Shabaab

  2. PRIME Ruto dilemma in picking running mate from Mt Kenya

  3. PRIME NLC paid Sh1.8bn for ‘government land’ 

  4. WHO says Africa's Covid-19 caseload at historic high

  5. Raila recalls his last moment with Midiwo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.