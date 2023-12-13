Why Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu skipped Jamhuri Day fete

President Samia Suluhu Hassan could not attend Kenya's Jamhuri Day celebrations because she was preoccupied with overseeing the recovery process of the recent flash floods and landslides, said Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi Tuesday.

"At the moment President Hassan is leading government efforts in dealing with the deadly deluge," Mwinyi, who represented the president at the Jamhuri Day celebrations, told Kenyan President William Ruto in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Jamhuri Day, observed on December 12 each year, is one of the most important national holidays in Kenya. Kenya officially became a republic on December 12, 1964.