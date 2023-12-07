Why Sh10m pay demand could stop Koffi Olomide's show

The ghosts of 2016 have returned to haunt Congolese Lingala maestro Le Grand Mopao Koffi Olomide putting his highly anticipated show in Nairobi in limbo. The show is slated for this Saturday, 9 December.

Promoters Jules Nsana and Noah Auma Muga of Nsana production are now threatening to disrupt the show of the celebrated 67-year-old virtuoso unless he pays a debt of close to Sh10 million arising from a botched show in 2016. Mr Olomide was blocked from performing and thrown out of the country, for allegedly assaulting one of his female dancers ahead of the extravaganza.

In a demand letter obtained by the Nation, the two promoters through lawyer Thiong’o Gachaga of Githumbi & Achoki Advocates, are demanding a refund of $50,032 (Sh7,669,905) and a further Sh1,410,000 plus interest at current rates from the date of the performance.

The promoters are now threatening to go to court to recover the money as efforts to get the payment since 2016 have been futile, as Mr Olomide allegedly became elusive.

Congolese music legend Koffi Olomide (second left) sings after receiving the AFRIMA legend award during the All Africa Music Awards in Lagos on November 21, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

The promoters say they met all the terms agreed upon in a binding contract between them and Mr Olomide for the March 2016 show that never happened.

“Our clients thus have suffered the loss of expected earnings from the event. Your being deported was self-inflicted and thus any liability is directly borne by you and not our clients. Our clients thereafter followed up with you for the refund of the direct costs that they had used to mobilise for the event but to date, you have not refunded the costs,” the demand letter reads.

Mr Gachaga said as part of the deal, the promoters paid $20,000 (Sh3 million) as deposit for the performance to Koffi, sent $1,000 (Sh153,000) to Koffi Olomide Aliane as instructed and paid $25,172 (Sh3,860,000) for a return ticket to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The lawyer added that his clients paid $1,210 (Sh186,000) as accommodation at Villa Rosa Kempinski, a further $2,650 (Sh406,000) for transport charges, visa charges of the band in Congo and in Kenya, paid Sh580,000 to advertise the show and a further Sh350,000 to the Bomas of Kenya as venue fees.

Congolese singer Koffi Olomide and his dancers perform at The Koroga Festival at Nairobi Arboretum on March 13, 2016. Photo credit: File

The letter also said the promoters paid Sh480,000 as equipment charges but the show was cancelled and the singer was deported over assault claims, forcing the cancellation of the show.

The promoters have now given Mr Olomide 12 hours to settle the debt or else they will ensure the show scheduled to be held at The Dome, Jamhuri showground on Ngong Road, doesn’t happen as planned.

“Strictly note within 12 hours from the date of this demand (7th December 2023) our clients intend to stop your show at The Dome, Jamhuri showground on Ngong Road on 9th December 2023. We have taken the liberty to inform the administrative units within the areas which you are purposed to perform,” the lawyer said in the letter, which has also been copied to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), OCS Jamhuri police station and Director of Immigration.

The rumba star had jetted into the country on July 22, 2016, and a scuffle ensued at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when he allegedly kicked a dancer in his troupe. He was subsequently arrested later at night along Denis Pritt Road as he left a local TV station where he had an interview.

The popular singer was deported alongside a few members of his crew and banned from setting foot in Kenya.