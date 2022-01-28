NHIF

The National Hospital insurance Fund (NHIF) building in Nairobi.

| Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Why NHIF members should worry

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Private hospitals says new contracts were hurriedly executed without adequate time for perusal.
  • The hospitals have also refused to adopt the new dialysis fees reviewed in the new contract.

The government and private hospitals are in a standoff after the latter threatened to turn away patients under the national medical insurance starting Tuesday.

