Why Mohamed Amin wants more officers to join DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) wants more police officers to join the unit to fight the surging crime across the country.

A memo has been sent from police headquarters to all sub-county commissioners asking officers who meet a number of set qualifications and fall below the rank of chief inspector to apply to the DCI for possible recruitment.

A candidate must have scored a C Plain and above in either English or Kiswahili. They should also have obtained a mean grade of C plain and above in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

"Those applying for the position should also be below 40 years of age, have passed the police law examination, have no disciplinary cases against them, have good writing skills and good communication skills," the memo reads in part.

Officers with a degree or diploma in information technology (IT) or a related field and a valid driver's license will also be given preference.

IT field

The IT field is important because a number of modern devices were imported into the country last week, and they require officers with computer skills to operate them.

Nation understands that a number of changes have been made within the investigations department whose headquarters is on Kiambu Road.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin has appointed Mr Dennis Okadapau as the new head of the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (Crib). Before his latest appointment, Mr Okadapau was the head of the Counter Violent Extremism. Mr Okadapau takes over the very sensitive position held by Mr John Onyango, who has been promoted to deputy head of the DCI.

Critical unit

Crib is a critical unit that has helped officers to catch notorious criminals. This unit has the personal details of every individual in the country.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Welfare, whose patron is Mr Amin, has elected new officers and also made a number of recommendations.

Mr Kimathi Mutonga was re-elected as chairman over the weekend.

Other elected officials are Alex Ndombi (Vice Chairman), Gideon Wamocha (Secretary), Julius Musonga (Treasurer), Lydiah Cheseb (Deputy Vice Secretary) and Joseph Okumu (Member).

Other members are Jane Cherop, Nzioka Singi and Catherine Kinoti.

Mr Amin, who did not attend the meeting held over the weekend, yesterday said the association has been key in supporting members and their families.