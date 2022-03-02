Why half of Mathari hospital patients are under 30 years

Students during a drug awareness walk.

Students during a drug awareness walk. Drug addiction accounts for about half of the patients with mental illness at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Drug addiction accounts for about half of the patients with mental illness at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.