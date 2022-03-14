Why 7,000 NGOs risk deregistration after three months

Fred Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i in a past event.

Photo credit: File

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

The government has given non-governmental organisations that are yet to file their annual returns 90 days to be compliant or risk deregistration.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.