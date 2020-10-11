What are religious leaders doing to ensure no violence in 2022?

Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria, chair of the Interfaith Council on the National Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic, answers your questions on the role of religious leaders in preventing election violence in Kenya.

There were days when the Catholic bishops would prefer to address national issues separately from leaders of other denominations. Those were the days of the famous pastoral letters. What could be the driving force behind this somewhat “new” thinking? Francis Njuguna, Kibichoi

In different times in the course of the history of our country, Catholic bishops have intervened both with the government and other institutions in varied ways. Each bishop intervenes on a regular basis in those things he views relevant, within his jurisdiction, and also on national matters. The Bishops Conference, now named Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), as a college of bishops, has regularly released many statements and pastoral letters addressing the state of the nation, directed at once to leadership, citizenry and faithful of the Catholic Church. In the last one year for example, KCCB has released more than four General Statements on State of the Nation, and no less than eight on specific issues.

While you were studying for your civil engineering degree at the UoN, did you know you would definitely take the route you took thereafter? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

I was born and raised in a good Catholic family, where my parents encouraged me to live up to the Christian faith. Much as I was never a “rebel” with respect to my faith, as many young people, my relation was more a “mild” engagement. This was to change somehow when I attended Strathmore College for my “A” level, and got challenged to style up by the teachings of St Josemaría Escriva, the founder of Opus Dei. My time at the University of Nairobi was great, with great friendships, but also with involvement in charity activities and volunteership. So at that time, I was determined to make a difference in society, through my work and influence around my peers, but I did not imagine it would come to becoming a priest and then a bishop. God’s ways are surprising, and indeed our life with God is a marvellous adventure!

The Catholic Church for a long time has been a voice of reason when this country is facing challenges. As we approach the 2022 General Election, is the Church reaching out to political leaders to help avert imminent conflict? Komen Morris, Eldoret

Yes, the Catholic Church, and also the religious leaders of all faiths, are trying to reach out to our political leaders, in many ways. In a recent encounter of the religious leaders of all faith traditions with His Excellency the President, we voiced this concern. All the religious bodies have made statements about the growing intolerance among leaders, and the sowing of the seeds of hatred and division again among Kenyans. Our politicians seem drunk with ambition and power, that they forget they are answerable to God! We will continue calling them to book, and also calling them to the churches, mosques and temples they belong, to demand godly and honest behaviour. We must promote healthy politics which observe political hygiene and respect to others, and especially to God.

What is your take on the mess the political class have caused in church? Oluchina Antony, Eldoret

The political class are also children of God and members of the Church. Like everyone else, they must walk the path of conversion and repentance, and become more faithful to their name and call. Their role as faithful of churches is indisputable. However, they cannot seek to claim the space of the sanctuary. Let them assist our churches by truly contributing to God, in a godly way. This is where the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing. True charity must be honest, and a sign of this, is that it is silent and “away from the cameras”. We as religious leaders must encourage our congregation to take the responsibility of their initiatives and not seek short-cuts that can be compromising. Some churches in Europe took over 300 years to build, slowly through the charity of “small people”.

Though your mandate as the Interfaith Council is with regard to the coronavirus pandemic, as a cleric you must be concerned about the violence and mayhem being brought by politicians in places of worship, at times leading to loss of life. What do you propose should be done to stop it? Njeri Aseneka, Thika

Whereas I have answered in part above, I believe the solution lies also with us Kenyans. Our most vulnerable group is our unemployed and cash-strapped youth. The temptation is too big for them at times to decline. We as churches and communities must find innovative ways to engage them, to support and guide them even in terms of useful employment, give them hope, and fill them with spiritual strength. We at the Archdiocese of Nyeri have started a programme meant to assist job placement and mentorship in small enterprises, using available financing options.

I recall there is a Nyeri family that a few years ago indicated they would try to reclaim part of the land occupied by your church. What is the current status of the matter? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

This is a matter still before the Land Tribunal. Basically such claims must be handled with care and strict adherence to the law and the historical truth. What I can say is that the Consolata Missionaries in Nyeri started their apostolate in Mathari area as early as 1900s. Consolata Hospital was built in 1938, with a lot of the early development as early as 1902. They carried out an amazing amount of work, to uplift the local communities and also to attend to their needs. We thank God for their generosity and service, including the now revered Blessed Irene Stefani Nyaatha who was a Consolata Sister. That may give an idea of the historical presence of the Catholic Church through the missionaries in the area.

The Catholic Church usually advocates and mediates for better remuneration of public sector employees. However, your institutions pay workers poorly yet some schools and hospitals charge exorbitant fees. Staff are also not allowed to join trade unions. I am speaking from experience. Why the double standards? James Njuguna, Kericho

Indeed the Church stands for Justice and fair remuneration of all workers. I think the data you may have is misplaced, as all workers in Church institutions receive at least the minimum stipulated by the labour laws, for their cadre of work. Of course you are entitled to have an opinion on how you think employees should be managed. No doubt this is an area of debate and divergence. Again, each institution will have a different financial health and situation depending on location, history and many other environmental factors; so I do not think we can lump them all together. However, most of the institutions run by the Church are on non-for-profit basis; so the fees or charges are never exorbitant.

Do you support the phased reopening of schools and colleges? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

The long stay of our young people, largely idle at home, has not been helpful for most of them. While the government and many others, including the Church, have tried many initiatives to engage the youth, we have only managed to engage less than 10 per cent of the young people. The negative influences of alcohol, drugs, immorality, abuses are preying on many of them. We continue to seek ways to defend them, and involve them, yet the magnitude of the task is impossible. At the same time, those trained to assist in this work of formation and education are also idle at home. It is, therefore, easy to understand the urgency of having these young ones in institutions where the normal formation and moulding can continue. However, the number of Covid-19 infections is still high. The Solomonic decision, therefore, must be to balance this two. Opening of schools must be safe, with low levels of risks. It is not merely the following of guidelines but a good assessment of the mitigation measures. It must be well-thought, and thought through, foreseeing many scenarios and how to handle them. It must also take into account the financial distress of many families. That decision will always have people supporting and others against, but it must be based on a real assessment and real mitigation measures in place.

Before we completely flatten the Covid-19 curve, there is evidence that many Kenyans, including our politicians, have thrown caution to the wind thus risking a second wave. Are you concerned about this situation? Komen Morris, Eldoret

We are indeed concerned by the recklessness and irresponsibility of our political leaders, who not only flout the Ministry of Health guidelines given by themselves as government, but do with great impunity. I can only call it disheartening for most Kenyans, and especially those who have gone through the sickness, those who have lost their loved ones, and those making so many sacrifices to protect our sisters and brothers. We have repeatedly said it publicly as the Interfaith Council, but as I said, personal ambitions and arrogance continue to misguide them into the path of serious danger. Unfortunately, we Kenyans are also as undisciplined in our places too. My appeal is that we should not continue gambling or dancing with death, for the sake of our children and our elderly. Covid is still here; take all measures irrespective of whether your neighbour is doing so or not.

What message will you pass to pastors, priests and bishops who have made a habit of using churches to amass wealth by cunningly fleecing poor congregants? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

The role and mission of churches is to give moral direction through their teachings, to give hope to all, and especially to catalyse goodness and uprightness in society. This is expressed by many terms: Love, peace, harmony, forgiveness, service, justice, morality, etc. They accompany the citizens of the world realise their higher goal, and also their earthly mission in brotherhood. No doubt to carry out its work, which we call evangelisation, churches need finances. However, finances cannot be the main message of any religious outfit. Unfortunately, greed has percolated in all areas, including our very sanctuaries. As humans, religious leaders can also be sucked into the “earthly think”, seeking their personal benefit and abusing their position. This is what we can call corruption in religious institutions. This is also often driven by the greed of the faithful, who only seek material gain from prayer and religious practice, making them gullible in front of pastors who preach the “gospel of prosperity”. I can only call the attention of all to Jesus Christ our Lord, who was poor as he preached and did not seek his personal gain.

Religious leaders of all faiths vehemently opposed the opening of bars and hotels claiming that churches, mosques and temples were being given a raw deal in the partial reopening of the country by the government yet the same have no role to play in job creation and economic recovery post-Covid-19 pandemic. Can you accept blame for lack of oversight in this matter? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

Covid-19 is a common enemy that attacks all of us in our various levels and sectors. It is not responsible or wise to start distributing blame of its casualties, just like in any natural calamity. Ours is to manage it with prudence, wisdom and objectivity. Public gatherings presented, and still present, a real danger for the spread of the coronavirus. Our Kenyans are “notoriously” religious and perhaps up to 70 per cent attend some form of religious service on a weekly basis. That presents a much higher regular risk than the other gatherings, even including going to the market. At the same time, religious gatherings are also optimum places for education and creating awareness both by explanation and by action. I am therefore very happy to see how so many Kenyans followed strictly the guidelines on places of worship. We pride ourselves of over 95 per cent compliance. My prayer and plea is that, what we do in places of worship may also influence our thinking and action in the public space and other areas. We must be light in darkness, and we must lead as the soul of the nation.

Do you feel the church has been integrated fully in playing its role in the running of this country? Dickie Murimi, Kirinyaga

Religious institutions can be involved more in the running and establishment of policies in the country. However, our main task is to form citizens with deep criteria drawn from their religious beliefs, that guide them in reaching good and innovative policies for our nation and various sectors in our country’s life. We continue to play our “watchman” and “catalyst” role for all the initiatives that involve Kenyans.

Do you have plans of adding value to coffee grown by the Archdiocese of Nyeri? Kariuki Muiri

Currently we add value to a small amount of our coffee production. We do not have immediate plans to do so at a larger scale, but perhaps your question can spur us to think in this direction.

How do you intend to keep the religious unity alive into the future, not only during pandemics? Shem Onderi, Kisii

Certainly, we at the Interfaith Council have developed a fantastic working relationship, which has bridged even further our possibilities of working for common purposes. I wish to congratulate and appreciate all members of the Interfaith Council from various faith traditions for the sincere and fraternal way we have worked. We have indeed given a great example to our followers and to our nation that diversity does not have to cause acrimony or disrespect. I am sure we will enjoy for a long time the fruits of the marvellous way these religious leaders have been able to interact with all other religious leaders at the counties through the Interfaith County Covid Committees. We thank God who has guided us throughout this process. We certainly will try to maintain and even improve this good experience.

How were the donations received by your team distributed? Shem Onderi, Kisii

The funds we have used for our operations at the Interfaith Council have been facilitated through the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health. We did not receive any sizeable donations, except small ones from some of the members of the council.