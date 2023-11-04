Wetang'ula, Kingi correspondence settles Haiti deployment confusion

The speakers of the bicameral House are reported to have consulted on the consideration of the state memo on the deployment of the Kenya police to the Multi-National National Security Support (MSS) in Haiti.

Contrary to their communications in their respective Houses, it has emerged that speakers talked about the joint committee deliberations and the deadline to submit the report, despite not disclosing the same in plenary.

The public is now expected to submit their views to the joint committee on security of the National Assembly and the Senate by November 9.

According to National Assembly clerk Samuel Njoroge, speaker Moses Wetang’ula and his senate counterpart Amason Kingi agreed to have the report tabled in both Houses by November 15.

Although Mr Wetang’ula communicated to members that the relevant joint committee was expected to undertake public participation and table a report for consideration by November 8, his consultation with Kingi resulted in a new date.

“The joint committee is expected to receive submissions from the public until November 9 before retreating and writing its report to be tabled in both Houses on or before November 15 for consideration,” explained Mr Njoroge.

He went on, “The views from the public and stakeholders on whether they support the planned deployment of the Kenyan Police or not, whether parliament has jurisdiction to deploy the security team and whether it’s a force or service.”

The clerk also clarified that the National Assembly Speaker made the communication and committed the matter to the committee on Administration and internal security for consideration ahead of the senate since it was on recess.

“The two speakers consulted and agreed to harmonized the dates. Already two joint sittings have taken place and we are going on the public participation,” explained the Clerk.

Kingi in his communication to the Senate had directed the committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations to undertake public participation and table a report by November 15.

Kenya is leading the security team planned to be deployed in a war-torn Caribbean nation by next year after the United National Security Council (UNSC) approved the same.

The two speakers, in their communication to the respective Houses, explained that the NSC resolution approved the proposed deployment of officers from the NPS is in line with Article 240 (8) (a) of the Constitution.

It states: " The Council may, with the approval of Parliament, deploy national forces outside Kenya for regional or international peace support operations; or other support operations.”

Also, they referred to Article 239 (1) of the constitution, which states: “The national security organs are the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the National Police Service (NPS).

Parliament an advert in the local dailies, confirmed through the clerks Njoroge and his senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyegenye that they received the request by the Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Prof Kithure Kindiki to the approval memo by the National Security Council (NSC).

“in accordance with Article 118 of the Constitution, the committees now interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the matter, by way of written memoranda,” reads the advert, the submissions to be forwarded to the clerks either hand-delivery or via email.

The decision by the Kenyan government to deploy 1000 Kenya police officers has faced opposition with Third-way Alliance Kenya party leader Ekuru Aukot and two others obtaining temporary orders from the High Court, the halt the plans.

Justice Chacha Mwita extended the orders until 9th November, following when the matter is slated for hearing.

The officers to be deployed for the mission are expected to restore peace and order in a nation that has witnessed decades of gang violence characterized by widespread murders, kidnappings and extortion.

The opposition has questioned the legality framework provided in law to allow for the deployment and the role of parliament.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi took issues with the constitution provisions, taking about a National Police Force and not a National Police Service as is the case currently.