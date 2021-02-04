Want to stand out? These tips will help to build your brand

Corporate entities are always looking forward to signing the next big partnership to mint billions.

Colleges, innovation hubs, start-ups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the rich hunting grounds for the sharks with dollars to invest in viable ideas.

Often, SMEs and start-ups are just one or two-person operations and reputation becomes very key to building an attractive brand.

Personal branding is very important as it is what makes professionals and young investors have advantage over others.

But, while many young people wish to build brands that stand out and keep audiences interested and engaged, they lack the know-how of going about it.

First of all, know your niche, for instance by figuring out your passions.

This does not require a branding expert. For example, if you are a writer, understand what it takes to become a successful writer and how to beat the odds in writing. A practical step may be to start a blog. Secondly, look for a mentor. Unlike in the past, social media has made it very easy to find successful people that you can look up to.

On LinkedIn or Twitter, for instance, you can gain a lot of insights on how to go about blogging and online writing. You can also connect, network and meet your prospective mentors.

Third — work, work, work. Volunteering has always been one of the best ways to learn on the job. It helps students and fresh graduates meet like-minded people with the conviction of achieving shared goals.

Learn for free

Human resource managers look for skill, talent and your ability to deliver.

Skills can be acquired through learning. With the internet, websites like Coursera and Alison’s are good places to learn for free.

Lastly, just be agile and quick to change because in today’s world ruled by technology, brands cannot afford to be static.

Keep pace with trends in your industry and be among early adopters. You just never know where this could lead you. Good luck mate!

Are you aged 10-20 and would like to be Nation’s young reporter? Email your 400-600-word article to diversity@ke.nationmedia.com