Want to enjoy mental wellness? Go on a journey to find yourself

Self-awareness is an important trait for the youth. It borders on mental health since issues like depression are likely to be brought about by one not really having an understanding of self.

Nowadays, self awareness has been reduced to a fashionable statement in a world of increasing waning conjecture.

On the cusp of adulthood and facing an uncertain future, many of us contend with coming to terms with understanding which sense of purpose our lives follow and wondering which course life flow to.

According to Pablo Picasso, “it takes a long time to be young” to presuppose that true youth comes with self-introspection, brooding and in the same light, as a philosopher once said, “youth is wasted on the young”.

Motivational books

Being a youth, one is riddled with the angst to do away with the education system, undergo a character development, ascertain the viability of their career choices, dreams, suffer a heart break and morph with the young, stupid and broke phase. In essence, it is a bitter sweet experience.

Many of us have grown up believing that the two important days in one’s life are the days they were born and the day they found out the reason why they were born. The quest to find the elusive inner self is tantamount to taking a journey to the unknown.

To a significant number of youth, life has no specific purpose and heck there is no purpose for anything. Many expect a well-defined reason why they are alive, they wonder if it is to help others, become the wealthiest people alive or become masters of a certain discipline. While in contemplation of all this, most of the youth have resorted to leading purposeless lives.

For Generation Z, here are a few titbits. First cultivate awe, altruism and gratitude that is harbouring certain emotions and behaviours that promote health and well-being thus fostering a sense of purpose. Secondly, find and build a close relationship with your family. Lastly, read motivational books and tell out your story to people your trust.

Thomas Bosire, 20, is a Journalism and Media Science student at Moi University.