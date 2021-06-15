African nations must join hands if we’re to win the war on terror

Cabo Delgado

A general view of a main street in Palma District, in Cabo Delgado, Northern Mozambique.

Photo credit: WFP/AFP

By  Christian Majani

What you need to know:

  • In Somalia, the United Nations Security Council says, Al-Shabaab made Sh1.3 billion in nine months through extortion and illegal taxes.
  • Other war-torn countries include DR Congo where millions of children are threatened by armed groups , the UN’s children’s agency has said. 

At least 400,000 people have been displaced by militants in northern Mozambique, according to UNCHR. The country has been struggling with militants believed to be affiliated to the Islamic State. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.