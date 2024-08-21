Wanjigi sues police bosses Masengeli and Amin
Jimi Wanjigi has sued Acting Police IG Gilbert Masengeli and DCI boss Mohamed Amin for contempt.
In an application filed at the High Court, the businessman says he wants them held liable for breaching court orders barring his arrest and trial for illegal arms possession.
This comes hours after the High Court on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, temporarily suspended his prosecution over illegal possession of assorted firearms. Justice Bahati Mwamuye stayed proceedings in all criminal cases arising from the alleged confiscation of Mr Wanjigi's firearms by police.
Justice Mwamuye had also ordered the Arms Licensing Board not to revoke any certificates issued to Mr Wanjigi in respect of firearms allocated to him.
More follows...