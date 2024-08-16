Wanjigi's workers deny having grenades, out on Sh100,000 bail

After spending eight days in police custody, four casual labourers arrested on August 8 outside the Muthaiga residence of Jimi Wanjigi have been charged with being in possession of smoke grenades and explosive canisters.

Duncan Otieno, Calvin Odongo, Kennedy Asewe and Josiah Otimo denied being in possession the weapons when they were charged before Milimani law courts principal magistrate Rose Ndombi on Friday.

They had been detained at Central Police Station for eight days. They were overruled in an application to block their prosecution on grounds that they are being persecuted due to their association with the Safina party leader.

Their lawyer, Dr Owiso Owiso, applied for their release on bond stating they are victims of a clash between Mr Wanjigi and the State over his perceived involvement in the Nane Nane protests.

Dr Owiso pleaded for a lenient cash bail, saying the accused are casual labourers and cannot raise hefty bonds.

The prosecution did not oppose the bail application but asked the court to take judicial notice that the defence is intimidating the prosecution and court by invoking big names in Kenya's political circles.

However, the prosecutor asked the court to use its discretion in determining the bond terms.

Ms Ndombi freed the four on cash bail of Sh100,000 each and fixed the matter for mention September 4, 2024.

The labourers were charged with preparation to commit a felony by being in possession of smoke grenades. They also faced another count of being in possession of explosive canisters.