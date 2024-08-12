Wanjigi's workers detained as lawyer claims police planted grenades

Two casual labourers arrested outside the residence of Safina Party leader Jimi Wanjigi on August 8, allegedly with four hand grenades, have been detained for seven days for interrogation ahead of prosecution.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mr Wanjigi, through his lawyers Willis Otieno and John Andati, on Monday told Chief Magistrate Bernard Ochoi that the owners of the grenades had been made public.

Mr Otieno claimed that the grenades were planted in the car by police officers, who were captured on CCTV cameras at the home.

"The acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli disclosed in a press conference that they recovered the grenades from the house of Wanjigi. The grenades were not in the possession of these two innocent casual labourers," submitted Otieno.

Mr Otieno told Mr Ochoi that Mr Wanjigi had disclosed in a case he has filed at the high court the owners of the grenades and other communication gadgets recovered from the vehicle that was parked outside his residence

While urging the court to review the order to detain Dancun Otieno and Calvin Odongo for seven days, he said the two suspects were caught up in the crossfire between the State and Mr Wanjigi,

"Let the giants fight and free the innocent," Mr Otieno said.

Mr Otieno said Justice Bahati Mwamuye on August 9, 2024, restrained police from arresting and prosecuting Wanjigi over the said explosives.

State prosecutors James Gachoka and Herbert Sonye vehemently opposed the application for review of the ruling ordering the suspects be detained for seven days, saying a formal application should be made challenging the court’s decision.

Mr Gachoka said Mr Wanjigi should have filed an affidavit articulating the ownership of the grenades instead of making averments from the bar.

Mr Sonye said they had been ambushed and that the defence should make a formal application if they wanted the court orders varied.

However, Mr Otieno said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Attorney-General and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were aware and that they had been served with the evidence.