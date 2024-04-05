Walter Mong’are locked out of Foreign ministry job

Mr Walter Mong'are, popularly known as Nyambane, a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been banned from conducting any government business in that capacity.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei said in an internal circular:

"This is to inform you that Mr Walter Onchonga Mong'are, Director of Programmes (Advocacy and Outreach), is no longer authorised to act in any capacity on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or myself."

He added: "This is therefore to instruct you to refrain from any official interaction and/or engagement with Mr Mong'are with immediate effect."

The memo was addressed to all directors general, chiefs of mission and departments within the ministry.

When we contacted Mr Mong'are, he did not respond to any of our inquiries.

In August 2022, Mr Mong'are ventured into politics, announcing that he would run for president on the ticket of the Umoja Summit Party.

He was initially cleared to run for the country's highest office, but was later disqualified because he did not have a degree. He could not produce any documents or transcripts to show which university he had attended.