Wanjiru and Likhodo: Deaf couple proves that love needs no words

Donning a white wedding gown and a veil covering her face, Grace Wanjiru walked majestically down the aisle, held by her parent's side on a warm Sunday morning.

The congregation at St Francis Kiti Catholic Church in Nakuru County clapped and responded in sign language, honoring the special and rare occasion.

Wanjiru , 25, smiled warmly at the crowd as she joined her eagerly waiting husband-to-be, Thomas Likhodo, 50, at the altar. The church was filled with both hearing and deaf attendees, brought together to witness this extraordinary wedding ceremony on Sunday, May 19.

The holy mass, officiated by Father Vincent Makhoha, featured a professional interpreter, Sister Josephine Adhiambo, to ensure that everyone, especially the deaf community, could follow along.

Sign interpreters were stationed in various corners of the church, making sure no one missed any part of the ceremony.

From their vows to their first dance, Wanjiru and Likhodo proved that their love needed no words.

Grace Wanjiru, 25, and Thomas Likhodo, 50, during their wedding ceremony at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Kiti, Nakuru County on May 19, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi| Nation

Interestingly, their best couple, Jenifer Wanja Maina and Bethwel Kinyua, are also deaf. The couple, who dated through text messages, married a year ago in the same church as Wanjiru and Likhodo and presided over by the same priest, Fr Makokha.

As the priest invited any objections to the marriage, there was a loud silence, a huge relief to the couple and their loved ones. Through the interpreter, the couple exchanged vows and rings, completing the religious and legal protocols.

Sister Adhiambo explained that the couple met at Nakuru's Mater Dei Hospitality College, where Wanjiru was studying catering and Likhodo was attending a counseling session. Despite their hearing impairments and age differences, their bond grew strong.

In September 2023, the two informed her they wanted to get married in church. She started preparing them for marriage by taking them through counselling as they need to have good mental health.

"When I learned they were friends, I sat them down to discuss their future. They told me they were considering marriage, so I began preparing them," Sister Adhiambo explained.

She noted the importance of inclusivity, often seeking out members of the deaf community in slum areas to bring them back into the fold.

Grace Wanjiru, 25, and Thomas Likhodo, 50, exchange a kiss after their wedding ceremony at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Kiti, Nakuru County on May 19, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi| Nation

"Sign language being the third national language has always been my desire and motivated everyone to learn and teach this language. One thing that is inspiring me to bring them together is they speak one language, the more we have people communicating with them, the more we bring them to be one,” she said.

Wanjiru’s mother, Mary Wanyoike, said she initially found it hard to believe that her daughter was planning a church wedding, saying she thought her daughter's relationship was just an online fling.

However, a visit to Nakuru where Wanjiru introduced her to her boyfriend changed everything.

"We went out for lunch, and he (Likhodo) told me he loved my daughter. I believed him, and they continued their relationship. Today, she has honored us with a church wedding, and as a mother, I am very proud. We pray for God’s blessing in their marriage," Mrs Wanyoike, who lives in Nyandarua County, said.

The bride’s father, John Wanyoike, travelled from Mombasa to witness the ceremony. Reflecting on her childhood, he shared how Wanjiru was born with a hearing impairment, but he was determined to provide her with a good education.

He said that Ms Wanjiru was born and raised in Mombasa County before moving to Nyandarua in 2019 and later to Nakuru where she joined college.

"When her mother told me about Thomas, I was so happy. It's God's wish. The church was heavily involved in planning the wedding, and we are so grateful," Mr Wanyoike said.

The bridegroom was accompanied down the aisle by his younger brother, Elijah Likhodo, and elder sister, Margaret Ngotio. Ms Ngotio recalled how his younger brother lost his hearing and speech at age seven due to health complications. Their family was overjoyed when he announced his intention to marry his girlfriend.

"We are here representing our parents, and we are so happy for him. We look forward to welcoming Grace into our family. He is the sixth born in our family. We have never understood what happened till he developed complications and became deaf," Margaret expressed