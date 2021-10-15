Visitors to prisons must show proof of Covid vaccination

Prisons Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogalo during a press briefing at Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi.

Photo credit: Lucy Mkanyika I Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Mkanyika

Reporter

Nation Media Group

All visitors to prisons will now be required to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19, as officials seek to mitigate the spread of the respiratory disease in the facilities.

