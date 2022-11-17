Virtual courts: Judiciary dumps Microsoft Teams for Google Meet after subscription hitch

The virtual judicial court proceedings have switched from the paid video-conferencing platform Microsoft Teams to the freemium Google Meet.

This after the Judiciary failed to renew the Microsoft Teams subscription.

In a notice seen by the Nation, the Judiciary has urged anyone who was to follow court proceedings to instead use the Google online meet platform made available by the Judiciary.

“The MS Teams license renewal was expected to be activated by 17th November 2022, however, the process has been delayed,” Judiciary said.

“In view, therefore, all courts are requested to use alternative links through (the) Google Meet online platform, which have been generated by the Directorate of ICT and will be sent out by the respective courts. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Sh1,500 per user

A Microsoft Teams licence costs an average of Sh400- Sh1,500 per user and can host up to a maximum of 300 members in one session depending on the package.

Just like powers goes off in Kenya when it rains, the courts online team platform is down since the rains started pouring. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) November 17, 2022

According to Google, anyone with a Google Account can create a video meeting, invite up to 100 participants, and meet for up to 60 minutes per meeting at no cost. However, for additional features such as international dial-in numbers, meeting recording, live streaming, and administrative controls, organisations have to pay a fee.

The virtual courts were launched in 2020 by retired Chief Justice David Maraga to accelerate access to justice for thousands of Kenyans who would not travel or make it to court proceedings due to social distancing.

Through a video link, suspects, witnesses, lawyers, and judges usually participate in court proceedings from anywhere across the country.

There have, however, been moments of drama with the court proceedings.

In July 2022, for instance, there was drama in virtual court proceedings after one of the advocates showed up while sleeping on her bed together with her spouse.

She was appearing before Justice Wilfrida Okwany of the High court Commercial and Tax Division.