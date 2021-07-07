Hilary Ng’weno, veteran journalist and historian, dies at 83

Hilary Ng’weno, Weekly Review founder

Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno, best known as the founder of the iconic Weekly Review news magazine. he passed away on July 7, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

Another giant of Kenyan journalism has left the stage. Hilary Ng’weno, best known as the founder of the iconic Weekly Review news magazine, passed away on Wednesday after struggling with a degenerative disease over the past three years.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. NG-CDF board wants changes in cash sharing formula

  2. Veteran journalist Hilary Ng’weno dies at 83

  3. Kenya's Covid-19 infections rise by 506

  4. Assassins of Haiti president were 'professional' mercenaries

  5. Haiti's First Lady will be evacuated to Miami

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.