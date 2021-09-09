Verdict on BBI attracts fourth lawsuit as Charles Kanjama files case

Lawyer Charles Kanjama

Lawyer Charles Kanjama at the Court of Appeal, Nairobi, on June 2, 2021 during the hearing of appeals on the Building Bridges initiative.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kanjama intends to challenge the appellate court’s decision to decline to order the return of the public funds spent on the promotion of the unconstitutional process of amending the Constitution, as conducted by the BBI Steering Committee.

Nairobi-based lawyer Charles Kanjama has lodged an appeal seeking the endorsement and setting aside of some findings of the appellate court regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.