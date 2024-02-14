Valentine's Day: How climate change could deny you roses

Valentine's Day is a special occasion when people express their love and affection for their significant others, family members, and friends. One of the most popular ways to show appreciation is by gifting flowers; red roses are a classic choice. However, climate change is wreaking havoc on the environment where flowers grow, making it increasingly difficult to find the perfect bouquet to give to someone special.

A new report by Christian Aid outlines the devastating effects of climate change on flower production in countries like Kenya, which is one of the world's leading producers of cut flowers. Erratic weather patterns caused by climate change have disrupted the natural blooming cycles of flowers, threatening the livelihoods of thousands of farmers who depend on the flower industry for their income. This could have far-reaching consequences for the floral industry, the people who rely on it for their livelihoods, and the consumers who look forward to receiving a bouquet of fresh flowers on Valentine's Day or any other occasion.

Kenya is a leading producer of cut flowers in the East African market, particularly for the European Union. This sector contributes about 1 percent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, the market faced significant challenges during the pandemic, negatively impacting the horticultural industry, especially the cut flowers segment. While most flowers are grown in greenhouses, their heavy reliance on water can be a burden when there is a shortage of water, which affects their growth and development.

“Roses optimally grow in temperatures around 15 to 24 degrees Celsius; temperatures too cold can lead to slower growth, while temperatures above this can scorch the leaves and stress the plant. Both affect flowering. They generally like to grow where they can receive at least six hours of sunlight daily. They also like free-draining soil that does not dry out,” explains the report.

The report shows that in such areas, the changing climate makes rose growth unsustainable, especially compared to other water demands, including drinking.

“Climate changes, including increased temperatures and greater humidity, can create ideal conditions for pests, including fungal diseases that affect rose bush productivity,” shows the report.

Mohamed Adow, director Power Shift Africa said that this is an example of the future we face if governments continue to let the climate crisis wreak havoc.

“Roses are a major part of the Kenyan economy, with more than half a million people relying on them for their livelihoods,” explained Adow.

“The erratic climate, the extreme temperatures and drought that harm rose cultivation is what scientists have warned about for years. The inaction of political leaders to reduce carbon emissions has jeopardised an important industry,” he added.

A Kenyan farmer, Patrick Mbugua, shared his story about climate change.

“We’ve seen increased disease pressure due to unusual weather patterns – sometimes we have excessive hot weather which sees a jump in the number of pests, and other times unusually low temperatures which increases fungal infections, reducing yields,” said Patrick.

In Naivasha, where most flower farms are located, Patrick says that their only threat could be water scarcity for irrigation, but that has yet to affect them.

“Since our water source from Lake Naivasha has been very stable the last 10 years, it is a concern that with climate change, such a source could be threatened,” he said.

The farmers are now advocating for policies that will help reduce emissions right from production in the flower farms to consumers.

“Future impacts will, of course, depend on how quickly the global community, particularly developed countries, reduce their emissions. Countries must strengthen their national climate pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), on a regular, five-year cycle,” explains the report.

“Governments must especially safeguard local economies and social well-being from the impacts of emissions. It is vital that the voices of the global south are heard at the international level,” they add.

During an interview with Clement Tulezi from the Kenya Flower Council, he stated that Kenya is already aligning with the European Union Commission's climate neutrality goals.

“We are currently doing about 15 containers of flowers by ship, and we have been doing it since 2021. There is a big program that we are working on, and I chair the National Logistics Working Group and we are working on a master plan on the shift from air to sea,” he told the Nation.

By the end of this year, the Flower Council predicts that this number will double. By 2030, they expect half of all cut flowers produced in the country to be transported by sea.

“We are working with Kenya Railways and Kenya Ports Authority, and just two weeks ago, Kenya Railways bought about 500 wagons and in two months, fifty wagons will be refrigerated and be used to transport the flowers from Naivasha to the port in Mombasa,” he explained.

Sibbe Krol, Director of Sustainability at Bloom and Wild Group, stated that the flower industry should rely on technology and innovation to achieve net-zero emissions.

“This year, we’ve been piloting sea freight for some of our stems grown in Kenya, including roses. We’ve seen great early results in terms of quality, and this new method of transport reduces the footprint of those flowers by another 90 per cent. And that’s on top of a 75 per cent lower footprint from flying in flowers from warmer climates rather than growing in a heated greenhouse in Europe,” he said.