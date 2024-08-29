Ruto names teams to recruit new SRC, IPOA officials

President William Ruto has announced vacancies in four independent offices and constitutional commissions and set up selection panels to recruit new chairpersons and members of the bodies after the six-year terms of the current office holders expire.

The offices concerned are the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Commission on Administrative Justice, the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

According to a press statement by the Head of the Public Service, Felix Koskei, the selection panels are expected to receive applications for the positions as soon as they begin their official meetings.

“His Excellency the President encourages all qualified Kenyans to respond to the clarion call to serve the nation by making applications for the positions of Chairperson and Members of the respective Commissions and Offices once invitations to prospective applicants have been made. Further, the Head of State and Government urges all Kenyans to exercise their civic duty by submitting memoranda on the suitability of the candidates who will be shortlisted by the respective Selection Panels,” Mr Koskei said in the statement.

The members of the selection panels are drawn from professional bodies, organisations, institutions and state offices.

For the SRC, the selection panel is made up of Joshua Wambua (The Association of Professional Societies East Africa (APSEA)), Patrick Mutange (Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Kenya (ICPAK)), Monica Sifuna (Kenya Institute of Public Policy and Research and Analysis (KIPRA)) and Quresha Abdullahi (Institute of Human Resource Management).

Others include Amos Gathecha (Principal Secretary, State Department of Public Service), Mary Kimonye (Executive Office of the President), Lawrence Kibet (National Treasury and Economic Planning) and Samuel Kaumba (Office of the Attorney General).

For CAJ, the selection panel is made up of Edwin Makori (APSEA), Zena Atetwe Jalenga (National Council of Persons with Disabilities), Jasper Mbiuki (Executive Office of the President), Susan Chelagat (Executive Office of the President), Patrick Wamoto (Public Service Commission) and Joan Machayo (Public Service Commission).

The selection panel for NGEC is made up of Florence Nyole (APSEA), Timothy Odongo (Kenya Private Sector Alliance), Lerina Kariringah (National Council for Persons with Disabilities), Dr Linda Musumba (Executive Office of the President), Janet Kung'u (Office of the Attorney-General), Maimuna Mwidau (Ministry of Gender), Dr Reuben Chirchir (PSC) and Mary Mwiandi (PSC).