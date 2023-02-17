US issues another security alert

The United States has warned its citizens in Kenya not to travel to at least six counties in the country.

The latest alert comes less than two weeks since a similar one was issued urging US citizens to be vigilant in Nairobi.

The US Embassy in Nairobi said the latest alert comes after the government of Kenya announced deployment of additional security personnel to the six Rift Valley counties in a bid to counter banditry in the region.

The six include Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu.

“The Kenyan Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government issued Public Order No. 1 of 2023 imposing a 30-day nighttime curfew in these areas. Per the Order, there shall not be public gatherings or travel in these areas from dusk to dawn,” the Embassy said in a statement.

Adding that the U.S. government personnel are restricted from traveling through the areas on this public order.

Last week, the Kenyan government termed as “completely unfortunate” the terror alerts issued by the US and the United Kingdom, but urged Kenyans to remain vigilant even as it celebrated the country’s success in battling al-Shabaab.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Korir Sing’oei said the country was recording major success in battling the al-Qaeda linked terror group.

“Unilateral terror alerts are completely unfortunate but the circumstances under which they have been issued is due to pressure Al-Shabaab are feeling in Somalia from the combined efforts of Somali administration, community and our troops. They are actually on the run and it is believed that some may have crossed into our borders,” said Dr Sing’oei.