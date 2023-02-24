US First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Kenya for two-day visit
First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden, has jetted into the country aboard Executive One Foxtrot, a military plane.
Dr Biden's plane touched down at 4:28 pm at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to an expectedly tight security and rousing welcome by government officials alongside traditional dancers.
The Professor of English was received by First Lady Rachel Ruto ahead of an event-packed first visit to the country as Flotus.
Dr Biden is in Kenya for a two-day official visit expected to strengthen the already cordial relationship between the two countries.
She has pin-pointed women and youth empowerment and environmental conservation as her key agenda.
Dr Biden is later expected to hold closed-door talks with Ms Ruto before joining other delegates for a women's empowerment reception with US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.
"She (Ms Biden) will get a chance to experience table banking; a transformational economic empowerment model championed by Her Excellency Mama Rachel Ruto," Ms Ruto said earlier in a statement.
Dr Biden had visited Africa five times before, including when her husband was Vice-President in the Obama administration, but this will be her third visit to Kenya and her first to Namibia.
A statement from the White House indicated the Kenya, Namibia trip from February 22 to 26 will “strengthen the United States’ partnerships on the African continent, and advance our shared priorities in the region.”
“Dr Biden’s engagements will focus on the empowerment of women and youth, efforts to address food insecurity, and promoting our shared democratic values,” the dispatch said.
At the Summit, Dr Biden met with spouses of African heads of state and government where they discussed women and social security programmes.
In Kenya, she is to discuss the response to drought which has so far affected more than half of the counties in the country.