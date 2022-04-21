Uhuru to Ruto: Don’t groan about problems, solve them

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday accused his deputy William Ruto of engaging in political bickering over State projects and misfortunes instead of providing solutions for the problems.

Addressing secondary school principals during the official opening of Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha) conference in Mombasa, President Kenyatta appeared to direct his attacks at his deputy.

He accused him of pushing his political agenda by criticising the government instead of addressing the problems facing Kenyans.

“The problem of Kenya is leaders who know how to identify problems but cannot provide solutions. You will see him lamenting about the price of maize, cooking oil in press conferences,” he said.

“Why can't you solve the current problems? Why do you want to be a leader? Let those who want to continue to forge ahead. This country needs problem solvers not problem talkers.”

He told politicians to stop crying to voters about the country’s problems yet they hold leadership positions.

“You go to the market crying to [voters], who are left wondering what you want them to do. We need people who are willing and committed to provide solutions because problems will never end. You will sleep thinking you've solved a problem only to wake up and find another challenge. That's the way of life," the President said.

Groaning, he said, does not solve anything.

President Kenyatta asked school principals to teach students to be problem solvers.

“Recognise problems come, but our duty is to solve them not to groan about them because they will always be there," he said.

Mr Kenyatta touted his development projects, saying he has done his best in his 10 years in leadership.

He cited salary increases, the hiring of more tutors and the introduction of what he called good medical insurance among his achievements in the education sector.

“Applaud me and make noise to the incoming. But applaud me for my performance. I have set the foundation, the rest should complete the projects," he said.

The President has declared his support for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s bid for the presidency. Mr Odinga is the flag-bearer for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance coalition in the August 9 presidential polls.

The President has been wooing people from his Mt Kenya backyard to support Mr Odinga despite great opposition in the region from supporters of DP Ruto.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who was also present at the principals’ meeting, urged headteachers to support Mr Odinga and the Azimio team.