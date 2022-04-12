Stop politicking and address plight of suffering Kenyans, Ruto tells Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of preoccupying himself with Azimio la Umoja politics at the expense of suffering Kenyans.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement signing in Nairobi on Tuesday, the DP asked the President to deal with current problems facing Kenyans such as fuel shortage and hunger.

Address the plight of 3 million suffering Kenyans, Ruto tells Uhuru

“My friend Uhuru Kenyatta told me to step aside so that he can work on his legacy. But I want to ask him to deal with the problems facing Kenyans and leave his Azimio project that is wasting his time. Millions of Kenyans are facing hunger, fuel shortage and many others. For God’s sake, let him solve all these before we form the next government.” Dr Ruto said.

Dr Ruto promised to resolve the current economic problems facing Kenyans should the Kenya Kwanza Coalition win the August 9 polls.

“We will sort out most of the problems facing Kenyans such as unemployment. The people who have a task of taking care of the problems facing Kenyans should either shape up or ship out. We have better Kenyans who can take up the job,” he added.

The Kenya Kwanza Coalition brings together Amani National Congress, Ford-Kenya, United Democratic Alliance and nine other political parties.