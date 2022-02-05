Uhuru to present progress report on African Leaders Malaria Alliance at AU Summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

During the two-day summit, President Kenyatta will present a progress report of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance as well as this month's AU Peace and Security Council agenda.

He will also witness the transfer of AU's chairmanship from President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo to President Macky Sall of Senegal among other bilateral and multilateral engagements.