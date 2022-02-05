Uhuru to present progress report on African Leaders Malaria Alliance at AU Summit

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta (second right) arrives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Nation Reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

