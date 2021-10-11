Uhuru to chair UN Security Council session in New York

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is in New York for a two-day working visit of the US. He is scheduled to chair a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high-level open debate on diversity, state building and peace.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  PSCU

New York

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.