President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Uhuru, Suluhu reset relations with big trade deals

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

  • Uhuru and Suluhu inked deal that they  they hope will thaw icy relations and unlock trade ties.
  • Two heads of state signed MoU in natural gas transportation, which Nairobi hopes will enhance “energy sufficiency.”

Kenya and Tanzania announced a number of trade deals on President Samia Suluhu’s first official visit to Nairobi, highlighting the two neighbouring countries’ readiness to turn the page on recent squabbles that have impeded cross-border flow of investments.

