Uhuru ‘set up against’ Mt Kenya voters by his own aides

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

As President Uhuru Kenyatta tries to undo the gains made by his rebellious deputy William Ruto in Mt Kenya, analysts now blame his handlers for leading him into the dilemma.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.