Covid, delayed projects overshadow Uhuru, Raila ‘Handshake’ Madaraka

Tuesday’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu City are intended to mark a memorable chapter in the four-year political dalliance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘handshake’ partner, Raila Odinga.

But a missed symbolic train ride from Nakuru to Kisumu, back-and-forth shift of venue from the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium to Kisumu State Lodge, incomplete development projects and the dark clouds of the Covid-19 pandemic have provided an anticlimactic backdrop to the celebrations.

President Kenyatta landed at Kisumu International Airport at 3pm Sunday and headed straight to Mr Odinga’s home county, Siaya, where he launched a road, water and sanitation projects.

Kisumu Port

Today's planned opening of the revamped Kisumu Port is supposed to end months of speculation and uncertainty around the Sh3 billion rehabilitation project, coming after numerous impromptu and low-profile inspection visits by both the president and Mr Odinga.

The Head of State will Monday morning flag off the refurbished MV Uhuru sea vessel loaded with 22 wagons, each carrying about 50,000 litres of petroleum products, enroute to Jinja-Uganda.

MV Uhuru, which had been dysfunctional for 15 year, now makes at least two trips to Jinja every week, depending on demand for fuel in the neighbouring country. Each trip takes 14 hours, and is intended to take off the road the dangerous fuel tankers.

Rehabilitation works at the port have taken 24 months, closely supervised by the two political allies who signed a truce in March 2018 after a divisive and bitterly contested General Election. The many projects in Nyanza and the Western region are a product of this political rapprochement.

New shipyard

Also scheduled for launch Monday are the new shipyard being managed by the Kenya Navy, the Sh476 Maritime Marine school, the Simu Inland Container Depot and the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, which will host the Madaraka Day fete.

The symbolic presidential tour and national day celebration will, however, also be remembered for a number of missed chances that have seen the presidential team shift its diary numerous times.

The much-awaited train ride from Nakuru to Kisumu, for example, was cancelled due to delayed completion of the connection between the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that ends in Maai Mahiu and the newly revamped metre gauge railway.

The revamped Nakuru-Kisumu railway line was among projects expected to be launched by the president as part of the Madaraka Day celebrations.

President Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Mr Odinga were expected to travel on the train from Nakuru to Kisumu on Sunday morning, signifying the resumption of operations.

However, the trip was called off in the eleventh hour.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances beyond us, the President won't come by train as earlier planned but later on in the year that trip will happen,” stated the State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena who spoke on Saturday at the Kisumu State lodge.

Incomplete

The Kenya Railways Corporation remained silent on the reason for the cancellation of the maiden trip, but the Nation has established that construction of the 23.5-kilometre track from Maai Mahiu to Longonot, meant to connect the SGR and the newly revamped metre gauge railway line, is incomplete.

When asked about what caused cancellation of the President’s trip, KRC Managing Director Philip Mainga could only promise to call back later.

“Can I call you later,” read a text message from the MD.

A source privy to information about the trip revealed to the Nation that the ride was cancelled to give time to the contractor to complete work at the Maai Mahiu track, before the Presidential launch.

“The president cannot launch an incomplete project,” said the senior government official, who sought anonymity fearing a backlash.

Avoid crowds

Organisers of the President’s itinerary are also keen on keeping the President’s engagements in the region minimal, to avoid drawing large crowds in view of the Covid-19 situation in the region.

The Nakuru-Kisumu railway line which terminates at the Kisumu Port’s MV Dock completes the dream of the mega project that both President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga hold dear.

The climax of the President’s visit will be this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations to be held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Tusday, to be attended by Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who will be the chief guest.

It will be the first time that Kisumu will host the national event since independence.

President Ndayishimiye arrived in Kisumu today (Monday) with the First Lady, Angeline Ndayishimiye, to be received by the President.

The two will proceed to launch some of the national government projects in Kisumu together with Mr Odinga.

The first ladies, Mrs Margaret Kenyatta and Mrs Ndashimiye, will have separate engagements in the region. Details of their programme are yet to be announced.

The State House has kept particulars of the President’s itinerary under wraps, partly in an effort to avoid drawing large crowds during his visit in view of the Covid-19 situation in western region.

Business complex

The new Uhuru Business complex that was constructed at a cost of Sh600 million to accommodate traders who were displaced during rehabilitation and expansion of the port will also be launched, as well as the Sh498 million Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

There have been some murmurs from parts of the Nyanza region over the slow pace of implementation of some of the projects that were started by the national government.

Some of these include the full operationalisation of the Kisumu Port functions, the Social Economic Zone (SEZ), the Sh25 billion Soin-Koru dam which has not yet taken off after a Chinese firm contested the tender award.

The Soin-Koru dam is expected to solve the perennial flooding problems in the Nyando basin.

Completion of rehabilitation of the feeder ports in Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori and Busia will also be key in completing the Kisumu Port dream as they are expected to open up the counties economically and make movement of products within the counties easier.

Road projects

Also still on course are several road projects in the region, which the President gave assurance that he will personally ensure completion before he leaves office at the Nyanza leaders meeting at State House on Friday.

They include the Mamboleo-Kisumu-Chemelil road, the Masara-Miru road, the Sori-Mbita road and the Siaya-Usenge road.

The water and sanitation project that the president launched yesterday is expected to serve Siaya, Bondo and Yala towns and Kogelo village and its environs. The project targets to supply 201,258 people with water and 51,060 with sanitation services by 2040.

Also scheduled for launch during the President’s visit is the ongoing Sh16 billion, 310km Olkaria Lessos-Kisumu high voltage transmission line at Kibos sub-station that is expected to address the power outages usually witnessed in Western Kenya.



