Covid, delayed projects overshadow Uhuru, Raila ‘Handshake’ Madaraka

Kisumu Port

The refurbished MV Uhuru vessel at the Kisumu Port on May 29, 2021. The port is among projects set to be officially opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Wafula Eric Matara  &  Rushdie Oudia

Tuesday’s Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu City are intended to mark a memorable chapter in the four-year political dalliance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘handshake’ partner, Raila Odinga.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya warns diplomats misusing flights to Somalia

  2. Rebels massacre 57 in eastern DRC attack

  3. Kenya, Burundi vow to remove trade barriers

  4. Tax cigarette makers more, lobbies say on World No Tobacco Day

  5. Qatar charges Kenyan activist Malcolm Bidali

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.