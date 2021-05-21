Uhuru, Raila to take trip on revamped railway

A train from Nanyuki to Nairobi passes through Chaka in Nyeri

A train from Nanyuki to Nairobi passes through Chaka in Nyeri on January 10, 2021

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga are expected to take their maiden train trip to Kisumu from Naivasha next week for the official launch of the revamped metre gauge line.

