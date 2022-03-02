Uhuru picked to head forum on Africa’s climate change agenda

Uhuru Kenyatta

The President Uhuru Kenyatta during a virtual meeting of the AU Bureau convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Julius Mokaya

Team leader, Content Partnerships and Special Projects

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said Kenya has been a leading voice on issues of climate change in Africa.
  • President Kenyatta was picked late last month at the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kenya is expected to play a major role in climate change conversations in Africa and beyond following the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta as chairperson of the African Union’s (AU) Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

