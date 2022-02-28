Environment forum set to start in Nairobi today

Delegates attend the United Nations Environment Programme world environmental forum at the UN complex in Gigiri, Nairobi, in  March 2019.

Photo credit: REUTERS
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • 50th anniversary of the creation of UN Environment Programme ([email protected]) will also take place at the Unep headquarters in Gigiri.
  • Forum provides an opportunity for member states and stakeholders to share best practices for sustainability.

Kenya is set to host the fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (Unea-5.2), which starts today and ends on Wednesday.

