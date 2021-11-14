Uhuru Kenyatta meets Ethiopian leaders ahead of Antony Blinken visit

Abiy Ahmed , Uhuru Kenyatta

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (left) and President Uhuru Kenyatta in Addis Ababa on November 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday evening returned to Nairobi from a trip to Addis Ababa, his second in a month, as the region called for dialogue to end strife in Ethiopia.

