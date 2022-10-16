Uhuru Kenyatta enjoys holiday at Masai Mara Game Reserve

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is on holiday at the world’s famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve, seemingly to cool off political temperatures after handing over power to William Ruto last month.

Mr Kenyatta had backed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga in the August 2022 presidential race won by Dr Ruto.

After handing over power to President Ruto, Mr Kenyatta has taken a low profile and had not been seen in public until Thursday last week when he made a surprise visit to Zebu Lounge on the outskirts of Narok Town.

According to some staff at the hotel, Mr Kenyatta's team went to the facility and ordered food for ‘special’ guests.

"It was an ordinary reservation made for about 10 people and to our surprise, the former President and his entourage made a grand entry," the hotel source told Nation.Africa.

Mr Kenyatta is said to have travelled by road with a motorcade of six vehicles from Nairobi.

The former President, who left the Maasai Mara Game Reserve after taking lunch, casually interacted with some of the staff at the hotel.

Mr Kenyatta seems to be enjoying himself in Narok with sources saying that the former Head of State has completed what many believe is his retirement home in Transmara.

Many people hoped that Mr Kenyatta would move to his expansive Gicheha farm in Nakuru County after retirement. However, it now appears the former Head of State may be heading to his Narok ranch.

On Sunday, Mr Kenyatta was seen in public again as he donated a bus to Partakilat Primary School in Lolgorian, Narok County.

It is not clear where exactly the former President is spending his time but many speculate that he could be spending his holiday at a high-end hotel in Masai Mara Game Reserve.

Some of the locals living around his Transmara home—which overlooks the Mara — disclose that Mr Kenyatta has been going to his new home once in a while.

"He loves Mara and the hospitality around here. Anytime he passes by, he greets people. We are glad that he loves this place, he is a nice neighbour," said one of the locals.