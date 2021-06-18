Uhuru Kenyatta calls for democratisation of multilateral organisations

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Republic of Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani during the official opening of the Heads of State and Government Antalya Diplomacy Forum at the NEST - Antalya, Turkey on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  PSCU

Antalya, Turkey

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.