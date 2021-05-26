Covid-19 vaccine
Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

News

Prime

WHO asks rich countries to surrender Covid-19 vaccines

New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

More than 75 per cent of all Covid-19 vaccine doses are being delivered to only 10 countries, hindering global efforts to address the pandemic, the global health agency has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya's Covid cases exceed 170,000 as death toll rises by 16

  2. Congo's Sassou Nguesso turns to inner circle for new government

  3. Havi-backed lawyer joins IEBC selection panel

    Kitui-based lawyer Morris Kimuli

  4. Regulators condemn more than 500 buildings in Kampala

  5. Court halts hearing of cases linked to Maraga advisory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.