Uhuru condemns killing of environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry

Joanna Stuchburry dead murder

Ms Joanna Stuchburry, an environmentalist who was shot dead by unknown people.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the killing of Kenyan environmentalist Joanna Stuchburry and ordered security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.