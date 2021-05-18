Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

UDA candidate emerges victorious in Rurii ward

Francis Muraya

Francis Muraya of UDA arrives at PCEA Rurii Church shortly before he was declared the winner of Rurii ward by-election. 

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The seat fell vacant following the death of John Mburu wa Maria who succumbed to cancer in January this year.
  • In his acceptance speech, Mr Muraya promised to unite the people of Rurii.

Francis Muraya of the United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) has emerged victorious in the hotly contested Rurii Ward by-election which was held on Tuesday.

