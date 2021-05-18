Claims of arrests as by-election kicks off in Rurii ward

Police in Nyandarua have denied wrongful arrests allegations by officials from the United Democratic Alliance ( UDA) as the by-election in Rurii ward kicked off.

On Tuesday morning, UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina had complained that chief agent Brian Mbugua and supervisor Daniel Githinji were arrested by police officers and taken to an unknown destination.

“The police blocked their vehicle, impounded the car, confiscated their mobile phones, and took them away. Their car is parked at Ol Kalou Police Station,” Ms Maina claimed.

Ms Maina claimed that the two were ambushed at Rurii Polytechnic.

But security officers have denied the claims saying they are on the ground and no one has been arrested.

“I am on the ground and no one has been arrested. We are getting timely updates on what is happening, said Ol Kalou Sub-County Police Commander Dahir Mohamed.

Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi also denied the claims, saying security officers had no business arresting elections officials.

“They have their own reasons for making the false claims, anyone can visit the police station to ascertain the claims, we don’t have any election official in our custody, people should not entertain propagandas,” said Mr Oyagi.