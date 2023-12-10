Youth to benefit as UAE announces $220 Million Fund for them

As COP28 enters a heated final leg, the stakes are high for everyone involved, as crucial decisions that will shape the future of global climate action hang in the balance.

At the heart of these negotiations, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation and urgency as negotiators burn the midnight oil to debate the final outlook of global goals for adapting to climate change.

For the youth, the outcomes from these climate talks will shape their participation in the COP process.

In September, the African Youth Climate Assembly (AYCA) held a summit in Nairobi ahead of the Africa Climate Summit and came up with a declaration that captured the goals and desires of youth in the climate change sphere.

The assembly lead, climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti said that the current climate crisis the world is facing today “prompted this response mechanism of aligning and uniting with the African youth.”

“For so long, young people have been at the periphery. We get invited to conferences and meetings but are excluded from the decision-making process. That is why we are not calling for the inclusion of young people into these spaces but integration,” she said.

That message resounded during the launch of the first-ever Youth Stocktake, a groundbreaking initiative that conducted a comprehensive analysis of youth engagement in climate diplomacy.

In 2021, a study on public opinion on climate change revealed that two-thirds of the world believes there is a climate crisis, with youth under 18 the most likely to believe climate change is a global emergency.

Another research of 10,000 youth indicated that 50 per cent, globally, felt sad, powerless, and helpless about climate change, and 45 percent said their feelings about climate change negatively affected their daily life and functioning.

Developed in collaboration with YOUNGO, the children and youth constituency of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the youth stocktake presented a strategic blueprint aimed at enhancing youth participation in the COP process.

Their call is for improved global climate education. The initiative garnered support, with 38 countries committing to sign the UNESCO Greening Education Partnership Declaration, which takes an education approach in the fight against the climate crisis.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber said, “This COP is building a global legacy, defying expectations to ensure full inclusivity at the heart of the climate process, creating a better future for youth and children.”

Shamma Al Mazrui, the youth climate champion urged for the inclusion of youth voices and children. “At this COP, we have witnessed unprecedented initiatives fostering children and youth inclusion. Today, and all the activity that has led to it, is focused on catalysing transformative change that will stand as a legacy for future COPs.”

In addition to addressing climate education, the “Youth Day” highlighted the importance of future skills, providing young people with opportunities to connect with potential employers and access funding.

The day concluded with a graduation ceremony for the COP28 Youth Climate Delegates Programme comprising youth from vulnerable groups.